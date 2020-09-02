Iconic Moroccan Actor Abdeljabbar Louzir Dies at 92

The Marrakech-born actor was known for his beautiful humor.

Rabat – Iconic Moroccan actor Abdeljabbar Louzir died on Wednesday after a long struggle with illness.

The comedian’s health condition worsened in the last few days due to complications from diabetes, Moroccan television channel 2M announced.

Moroccan journalists Youssef Belhaissi and Rachid El Alali also announced the news on their Facebook pages.

Born in Marrakech, the actor is famous for several sitcoms, theatre productions, and movies.

The actor made his theatre debut in 1948 with the Atlas Troupe for Popular Theatre.

Abdeljabbar Louzir was known for his beautiful humor among fans and colleagues.

One of the most famous sitcoms in which the actor started was Dar Lwarata, the “heirs’ house.”

The death of the actor comes a few weeks after the death of Touria Jabrane, also an iconic Moroccan performer.

Jabrane was a major figure in Moroccan theatre and a former minister of culture.