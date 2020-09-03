Police Arrest 2 For Irregular Migration in Southern Morocco

Morocco continues the fight against irregular migration, human trafficking, and drug trafficking.

Rabat – Police have arrested two suspects for their alleged invovlement in facilitating irregular migration and human trafficking in Boujdour, southern Morocco .

Police arrested the suspects aged 19 and 36 in the A Wahda district in Boujdour on September 2 in coordination with local authorities, said a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

The suspects were “caught in the act of attempting to [help] five migrants immigrate, including a minor, via sea route to the coasts of the Canary Islands.”

Police put the suspects in custody while his accomplice and the candidates for irregular migration were subjected to judicial investigation under the supervision of the public prosecutor’s office.

The investigation seeks to shed light on the case and arrest other accomplices involved with the criminal network, the DGSN said.

Moroccan security services have arrested hundreds of suspects involved in irregular migration this year as part of their continued fight against international crime networks.

On August 27, police arrested three individuals for human trafficking in Mehdia near Kenitra.

The defendants were planning to help 25 sub-Saharan immigrate irregularly.

In 2019, police arrested 27,317 would-be migrants, including 20,141 of foreign nationality. Moroccans represented 26% of those arrested trying to immigrate without documents.

Moroccan police aborted over 74,000 undocumented migration attempts in 2019.