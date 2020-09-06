Moroccan Beauty Secrets: 5 Best Essential Oils and Their Benefits

One of Morocco’s several wonders is its natural abundance of pure essential oils that have many physical and psychological health benefits.

Morocco is famous for its diverse landscapes, its delicious cuisine, and artistic culture. It is also known for its natural beauty and wellness secrets, and Moroccan essential oils are among them.

Morocco is a land of many plants, herbs, trees, and flowers that have incredible health benefits. Some of these herbs and flowers grow in the north or south and sometimes by the Mediterranean sea. Moroccans harvest them to extract their oils and use their benefits for many functions, such as natural remedies, perfumes, cosmetics, and soaps.

The essential oil of a plant or flower is the essence or the fragrance of that plant, and it is usually a liquid that is easily evaporated at normal temperatures.

There are many methods used to extract essential oils from leaves, herbs, or barks. Moroccans often employ distillation methods, using steam or a ram press, which is a machine that presses items, to extract the oils.

These extracted oils can be used to improve physical and psychological well-being, mixed in with creams, gels, cosmetic products, and sometimes food, if advised by a doctor.

Moroccan essential oils can also be used in body oil for relaxing massages, in skin and hear treatments, and to treat some health complications such as digestion problems.

However, the most popular use of Moroccan essential oils is for aromatherapy.

Essential oils have sensory and therapeutic benefits. The molecules of aromatic essential oils travel through the nose to the limbic system that supports functions of emotions, behavior, motivation, and memory.

Morocco is one of the leading countries that extracts and produces natural essential oils that are not only used in Morocco but all around the world. These are five of the best Moroccan essential oils and their benefits.

Rose oil

Morocco is famous for its excellent rose oil from the fields of the rose valley near El Kelaa M’gouna, a place worth visiting when traveling in Morocco.

Moroccan women harvest the blooming roses in the early morning once a year in the valley, filling their rooms with roses and then leaving them to dry before distilling them in big copper pots.

Moroccan women produce the rose water to use in cosmetic products such as body creams that moisturize the skin and combat wrinkles. Moroccan women also mix rose water with ghassoul, a type of clay, to be used on the hair and the body.

Essential rose oil is very valuable, it takes 60,000 rose petals to produce 29 milliliters of essential rose oil. French companies usually export Moroccan role oil to France to be sold to perfume makers and major cosmetic brands.

Essential rose oil is used in aromatherapy for relaxation, has great skin-soothing properties, and has a feminine aroma that is believed to improve a woman’s well being.

To use essential rose oil for aromatherapy, you can add a few drops to a diffuser for a relaxing aroma, or five drops to a hot bath for a soothing and comforting break. You can also help calm anxiety, depression, and stress by either inhaling from a diffuser or dabbing the rose oil on your chest, wrists, or neck after mixing it with a carrier oil such as jojoba, almond, or coconut, to avoid any allergic reaction or irritation.

Argan oil

We cannot talk about Moroccan essential oils without mentioning Morocco’s famous gem, argan oil. For centuries, Moroccan Amazigh women extracted 100% pure essential oil from argan fruits to use for health and beauty.

Moroccans take the kernel of the argan tree, peel it, roast it, and then press it to extract the precious argan oil. What is special about this Moroccan oil is that it is organic and can be used in its pure form without having to dilute or mixing it to enjoy its many benefits.

The oil is rich in fatty acid and Vitamin E that helps nourish the skin and fight aging, wrinkles, acne, and stretch marks with its antioxidant properties.

Essential argan oil can be used as a nighttime moisturizer to treat and balance the skin and nourish it through the night. Argan oil is a dry oil that absorbs quickly without causing much grease. You can also add it to your hair after your shower for extra hydration.

Cedarwood essential oil

Cedarwood essential oil comes from a majestic tree that is grown in the Moroccan Atlas Mountains, which reaches 40 meters high and over two meters in diameter. The branches of the cedar tree are heavy and extend horizontally with dark green and sometimes bluish thorns.

The wood of this grand tree is the source of its essential oil. Moroccans in the Atlas regions have special businesses that protect the trees and produce cedarwood oil that has a woody and warm scent to it.

Throughout the centuries, Moroccans produced some of the best cedarwood essential oil in the world. This essential oil can be used for aromatherapy, blending it with a carrier oil or lavender, neroli, citrus oil, or rose oil to promote relaxation and reduce anxiety.

You can benefit from this Moroccan essential oil by using a diffuser or dabbing some on your towel, clothes, or pillow to promote better sleep. You can also try adding a few drops to your bath before going to bed.

With its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, other benefits of cedarwood essential oil are for the skin. This oil can help treat minor wounds, fight acne, reduce the appearance of scars and acne scars, and soothe eczema.

To use on the skin, mix cedarwood essential oil with a carrier oil before applying it for 15 or 20 minutes, and rinse.

Moroccan Chamomile essential oil

The Moroccan chamomile flower grows especially in the west region of Morocco. Chamomile flowers blossom in the spring, grow more than one meter tall with hairy leaves resembling small daisies. This flower can be found throughout the Mediterranean basin.

Moroccan chamomile is not considered a true chamomile plant like the German or Roman chamomile. However, it shares its sweet, fruity aroma and has many benefits that can improve physical and psychological well being.

Moroccans have used essential chamomile oil for years for its skin healing and regenerating assets. The oil can also be used with other essential oils such as cedarwood, frankincense, and lavender. Used for a body massage, these blends can relax muscle stress and reduce tension.

Another benefit of Moroccan chamomile essential oil is that it can help reduce insomnia and promote better sleep by mixing a couple of drops with lavender oil in a diffuser and inhale the aroma for half an hour before bedtime. It can also relieve headaches and migraines.

Moroccan Neroli essential oil

Moroccan Neroli essential oil comes from the bitter orange tree called Citrus aurantium. The oil has many benefits and a very powerful yet sweet aroma makes it the most used floral essence in perfumes.

Moroccans gather the orange tree flowers and distill them to produce the fine neroli essential oils so they can be widely used in perfumes, skincare, cosmetics, and aromatherapy.

For skin treatment, Neroli is added to cosmetics and skincare products to support the renewal and rejuvenation of aging or damaged skin. In aromatherapy, the essential oil can promote relaxation and better sleep.

The essential oil can also be inhaled to promote emotional comfort and boost mood. Just like the other Moroccan essential oils mentioned above, Neroli oil can be mixed with other oils such as citrus oils for more spirit-lifting and stress-reducing benefits.

Safety guidelines

Always check the dilution guidelines for the essential oils you purchase. Most essential oils must be diluted with water or a carrier oil, which are typically vegetable-based. The carrier oil helps you apply the essential oil safely to your skin and on a larger surface.

While using these Moroccan essential oils or any others, it is important to exercise caution and carry out a patch test beforehand to avoid any skin irritation or allergic reactions. Always check the ingredients of the product packaging before use.

Avoid sun exposure after applying essential oils, as they can make the skin vulnerable to serious sunburns. Always check if essential oils are safe for pets and children under the age of 7.

Most essential oils are safe to use. However, during pregnancy or with health complications such as skin conditions or respiratory problems, it is better to check with your doctor on which essential oil is safe to use and in what quantity.

Essential oils are gaining popularity and with good reason. For many people, essential oils improve emotional and psychological well-being.

The Moroccan essential oils mentioned in this list are easy to find, affordable, and have many benefits that will help you in the long run and encourage you to explore the world of essential oils and aromatherapy.