Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,750 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 68,605.

Morocco also recorded an additional 1,260 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 52,483. The country has a recovery rate of 76.5%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 39 more fatalities related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,292.

The recent deaths include 14 in the region of Casablanca-Settat, nine in Marrakech-Safi, five in Fez-Meknes, four in Draa-Tafilalet, three in Beni Mellal-Khenifra, two in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, and one in each the Oriental region and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 14,830 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, September 4.

The ministry counts 180 patients with severe symptoms, including 41 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 21,052 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,955,321 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 590 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 203 new cases..

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 130 new infections.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 115 new cases.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 210 new cases.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 171 new COVID-19 cases.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 139.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 96 new cases.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases.

The Oriental region recorded 38 additional cases.

The southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra recorded nine new cases.

Meanwhile, the Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded only five new cases.

In addition to Morocco’s efforts in fighting the spread of COVID-19 by raising awareness and implementing preventive measures such as social distancing in public spaces, the North African country has oriented its scientific resources towards the production of PCR test kits.

The Rabat-based Moroccan Foundation for Advanced Science, Innovation, and Research (MAScIR), has launched large scale production of 100% Moroccan PCR test kits.

The Ministry of Health has ordered 100,000 units, a press release from MAScIR announced yesterday.