The two main suspects are 22 and 34 years old.

Rabat – Morocco’s police in Casablanca arrested today two individuals for their alleged involvement in a case of drug trafficking.

Security services suspect the two individuals, 22 and 34 years old, of dealing psychotropic tablets.

Police arrested the two suspects in coordination with the Royal Gendarmerie at a checkpoint on the highway leading to Casablanca, according to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

#مكافحة_ترويج_المخدرات

حجز 4.260 قرص طبي مخدر، في عملية مشتركة بين الشرطة القضائية بمدينة الدار البيضاء ومصالح المديرية العامة لمراقبة التراب الوطني. pic.twitter.com/AQLtT3ah2p — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) September 4, 2020

The search operation following the arrest led to the seizure of 4,260 Rivotril-type psychotropic pills, revealed DGSN.

Police put the two suspects in custody, at the disposal of an investigation by the public prosecutor’s office, in order to determine the ramifications of the criminal activity.

On August 8, Casablanca saw another notable case of psychotropics trafficking. Police arrested three suspects for alleged kidnapping and forcible confinement for ransom. The kidnapping took place as part of “a settling of scores” linked to psychotropic tablet trafficking.

The three suspects abducted the victim who agreed to deliver a “quantity of psychotropic tablets to the main suspect in return for MAD 15,000 ($1,632), but the person concerned received the money without providing the requested drugs,” DGSN explained.

Drug trafficking operations are recurrent in Morocco, with remarkable seizures of cannabis resin and other drugs such as cocaine or psychotropic pills.

Last year, DGSN seized 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.

Another significant drug trafficking operation took place at the Tangier Med Port on August 1, leading to a seizure of 16 kilograms of cocaine, as well as the arrest of a smuggler who brought the merchandise on a ferry from France to Morocco.

On June 2, in the southern province of Agadir, authorities incinerated 652.5 grams of cocaine, 1,076 psychotropic tablets, and 4,200 kilograms of cannabis derivatives and tobacco, as part of national efforts against drug trafficking.

The operation took place at the cement factory of Imi Mqourn, under the supervision of local authorities, national security, and civil protection officers.