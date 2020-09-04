Morocco Eyes Large Reforms to Face Climate Change, COVID-19

Minister Rabbah announced Morocco is committed to making drastic changes in order to address COVID-19 and the climate crisis.

Rabat – Morocco is prepared to realize drastic reforms in order to address climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Aziz Rabbah, minister of energy, mines and the environment, stated that the Moroccan government is committed to rethinking the development model and reform plans and programs for a variety of sectors.

Rabbah’s statement came Thursday at a ministerial meeting of the “Online Platform” on a Sustainable and Resilient Recovery from COVID-19. The government of Japan and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) jointly organized the event, aimed to function as a platform for dialogue on COVID-19 and climate change. Rabbah, other ministers, and representatives of non-state entities shared their experiences with and views of the concurrent crises in order to develop best practices.

The virtual meeting came with the launch of “Platform for Redesign 2020.” The initiative seeks to promote a “sustainable and resilient” recovery from the consequences of the pandemic.

Rabah was one of 10 speakers during the event’s session on COVID-19 recovery measures and action. The minister stated that Morocco’s commitment to a sustainable solution to COVID-19 and climate change comes from a sense of global solidarity in facing the crises through regional, national, and international solidarity.

The statements reconfirm Morocco’s commitment to fighting climate change on all levels. The country aims to work with regional and pan-African initiatives, among others, to realize sustainable development. The minister’s remarks specifically emphasized the importance of biodiversity preservation, access to clean energy, social development, and the need for sustainable agriculture.

Rabbah stated that a solution to the pandemic necessarily requires a focus on climate change and requires extensive international collaboration. The meeting saw the attendance of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and ministers and representatives of 30 countries.