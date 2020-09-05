COVID-19 Closes Morocco’s General Consulate in Barcelona

Morocco’s consulate in Barcelona is the largest of the country’s 15 other consulates in Spain.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Consulate in Barcelona has temporarily closed its doors after confirming a COVID-19 case among its staff.

The consulate subjected all staff members to COVID-19 tests after that, and required them to quarantine until results came out.

Morocco’s consulate in Barcelona is the largest Moroccan administration in Spain, providing consular services to thousands of Moroccans in the Catalan region.

The Barcelona-based Moroccan Consul General played an important role in helping Moroccans who were stranded in Spain after Morocco closed its borders on March 15.

In April, Morocco’s consulate in Barcelona announced that it had collected the data of more than 300 Moroccans stranded in Spain, providing 40 of them with accommodation.

In a statement, the Moroccan representation in Barcelona said the accommodated Moroccan citizens had declared that they cannot afford to independently cover their own accommodation costs.

Morocco’s consulate in Barcelona is one of 16 consulates, in addition to Madrid, Malaga, Algeciras, Alicante, Almeria, Bilbao, Girona, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Murcia, Oviedo, Palma de Mallorca, Sevilla, Tarragona, Valencia, and A Coruna.

Amid the spread of COVID-19 in Spain in March, the Moroccan embassy in Madrid announced the creation of a monitoring cell for Moroccans living in Spain.

The embassy set up the cell in coordination with all the Moroccan consulates in Spain.

The embassy said it has provided telephone numbers for the Moroccan community at Moroccan consulates to contact relevant services if necessary.

Moroccans residing in Spain are the largest foreign community in the European country.

In 2019, 864, 500 Moroccans were estimated to be legally residing in Spain, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE). The figures showed an increase of 6.3 % from the previous year earlier.