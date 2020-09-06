Morocco’s Social Security Fund to Compensate Tourism Sector Employees

Morocco’s tourism sector is among the key sectors that witnessed a notable drop in activity and revenue due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Morocco’s Social Security Fund (CNSS) is set to launch a website for employees in the tourism sector affected by the COVID-19 crisis to request government compensation.

The social security authority will launch the website on Thursday to allow requests from eligible tourism professionals and employees of tourism companies.

The Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19 will cover the compensation costs.

Representatives of the government, CNSS, and the National Confederation of Tourism recently signed an agreement to officialize the compensation program.

On the new website, companies will be able to declare employees and trainees eligible to benefit from a monthly compensation of MAD 2,000 ($218), covering July through the end of December.

The employees will also be able to request family compensation and mandatory health insurance, in accordance with the legal provisions in force, CNSS said in a press release.

Companies should declare a decrease of a least 25% in revenue to be able to benefit from the compensation program.

Companies should also commit to maintaining at least 80% of their employees.

The CNSS compensation program will concern employees and trainees of classified accommodation establishments, travel agencies, and tourist transport companies.

The fund will also compensate tour guides affiliated to CNSS under laws 98.15 and 99.15 relating to the medical and social coverage of non-salaried people.

Employers should submit their requests between the 16th of each month and the 3rd of the following month. From September 8-19, employers can also request compensation for the months of July and August.

King Mohammed VI ordered the launch of the special COVID-19 response fund in March to support the country’s hard-hit economic sectors such as tourism.

Morocco’s tourism receipts declined by 33.2% in the first six months of 2020. The number represents a loss of MAD 11.1 billion ($1.21 billion).

The tourism sector experienced a drop in added value of 7% in the first quarter of 2020. Compared to an increase of 2.9% in the first quarter of 2019, the difference represents a notable drop in revenue.

The country’s tourism revenues decreased by 71.% in the second quarter of 2020, representing a loss of MAD 11.8 billion or $1.29 billion.