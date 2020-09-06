Morocco Arrests Moroccan-American for Making Threats With Firearm

The suspect was under the influence of alcohol when police arrested him.

Police in Rabat’s twin city, Sale, arrested on Saturday an American national of Moroccan origin for his alleged involvement in a case of violent threat using a firearm.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said that police arrested the 50-year-old suspect after an individual accused him of threatening them with a firearm.

“Research and investigations made it possible to challenge the suspect, who was in a drunken state,” the DGSN said.

Searches at the home of the suspect’s parents in Sale’s Laayayda neighborhood enabled police to seize a small caliber pistol, four cartridges, and six metal bullets.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

Police also handed over the gun to the concerned authorities for “ballistic expertise.”

The ownership and use of guns in Morocco is illegal under the penal code.