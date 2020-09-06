High temperatures ranging between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius will affect several other regions on Monday and Tuesday.

Thunderstorms to Hit Several Provinces in Morocco on Sunday, Monday
Thunderstorms to Hit Several Provinces in Morocco on Sunday, Monday
Staff Writer
By
Staff Writer
-

Rabat – Morocco’s weather office forecasts local strong thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday in several provinces.

The General Directorate of Meteorology announced that orange-level showers began at 1 p.m. on Sunday in several provinces, including Midelt, Boulemane, Sefrou, Fez, Ifrane, El Hajeb, Khenifra, Khouribga, and Tinghir.

The showers will continue until Monday at 3 a.m. and hit the regions of Ouarzazate, Zagora, Errachidia, Aousserd, Oued Ed-Dahab, and the interior of Boujdour.

Wind gusts, thunderstorms, and hail will accompany the rain showers in some areas.

The orange-level notice also forecasts high temperatures ranging between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday in the provinces of Assa-Zag, Tata-Guelmim, Sidi-Ifni, Agadir-Ida-Ou Tanane, Taroudant, Essaouira, and Chichaoua.

The special notice of hot weather also concerns Marrakech, Youssoufia, Rehamna, Kella Sraghna, Sidi-Bennour, Settat, and Safi.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR