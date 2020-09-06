Thunderstorms to Hit Several Provinces in Morocco on Sunday, Monday

High temperatures ranging between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius will affect several other regions on Monday and Tuesday.

Rabat – Morocco’s weather office forecasts local strong thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday in several provinces.

The General Directorate of Meteorology announced that orange-level showers began at 1 p.m. on Sunday in several provinces, including Midelt, Boulemane, Sefrou, Fez, Ifrane, El Hajeb, Khenifra, Khouribga, and Tinghir.

The showers will continue until Monday at 3 a.m. and hit the regions of Ouarzazate, Zagora, Errachidia, Aousserd, Oued Ed-Dahab, and the interior of Boujdour.

Wind gusts, thunderstorms, and hail will accompany the rain showers in some areas.

The orange-level notice also forecasts high temperatures ranging between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday in the provinces of Assa-Zag, Tata-Guelmim, Sidi-Ifni, Agadir-Ida-Ou Tanane, Taroudant, Essaouira, and Chichaoua.

The special notice of hot weather also concerns Marrakech, Youssoufia, Rehamna, Kella Sraghna, Sidi-Bennour, Settat, and Safi.