Morocco Reimposes Lockdown in North-Central Cities of Khenifra, M'rirt

As part of a new curfew, the broadcasting of football matches in cafes in both cities is banned.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Local authorities in Morocco’s north-central Khenifra province have reimposed strict lockdown measures in the cities of Khenifra and M’rirt as of 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The decision comes as both cities report a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Morocco’s state media reports that travel to and from the two cities is prohibited. Only people with exceptional authorization from local authorities can travel.

Other exceptions to the travel ban include the transportation of goods and essential services.

Travel of a “professional nature,” travel due to “extreme necessity,” trips for “humanitarian reasons,” and travel related to the start of the school year may be also permissible in some cases.

The lockdown measures include the suspension of public transport linking the cities of Khenifra and M’rirt. Travel between Khenifra, M’rirt, and other cities in the province is also suspended.

As part of the lockdown, markets and shops in Khenifra and M’rirt will close at 5 p.m.

Cafes and restaurants will close at 10 p.m.

Authorities have also imposed a ban on the broadcasting of football matches in cafes in both cities.

Access to parks, gardens, and other public spaces is prohibited past 10 p.m.

The weekly Ahtab souk in the city of Khenifra is closed until further notice. In M’rirt, all commercial activity at the weekly souk, except for the sale of produce, is suspended.

The livestock souks of both cities are also closed until further notice.

Lockdown in Morocco

Most provinces in Morocco began easing lockdown measures in mid to late June. However, the government made clear that local authorities can reestablish strict measures in response to the evolution of COVID-19.

Other cities that have experienced reimposed lockdown measures include Tangier, Safi, Casablanca, Marrakech, and Fez.

A week before Eid Al Adha, the Moroccan government banned travel to and from eight major cities, citing concern over worrying developments in local COVID-19 reports. The cities were Tangier, Tetouan, Fez, Meknes, Casablanca, Berrechid, Settat, and Marrakech. On August 20, King Mohammed VI reminded the public in a speech that the government is ready to impose an even stricter lockdown if Moroccans fail to abide by preventive measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Read also: Morocco Intensifies Lockdown Measures in Casablanca, Marrakech