Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 2,234 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase the country has seen.

Morocco’s total confirmed cases stands at 72,394 as of September 6.

Of this figure, 15,759 patients are currently receiving treatment, increasing by 857 since Saturday.

The health ministry also recorded 1,345 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the total to 55,274. Morocco has a 76.35% recovery rate.

Meanwhile, deaths increased by 32 on Sunday. Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll is 1,361 and the fatality rate is 1.88%.

Since March 2, Moroccan laboratories have ruled out 1,997,659 potential cases of COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, 21,323 test results came back negative.

The geographical distribution of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases

Casablanca-Settat remains the most-infected region in the country, recording 948 new cases and 12 deaths in 24 hours. Eleven of these deaths occurred in the city of Casablanca, which also recorded 773 new cases.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima reported 118 new cases and three deaths.

Marrakech-Safi confirmed 228 new cases and five deaths.

Fez-Meknes recorded 94 new cases and six deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 130 new cases but no new deaths.

Draa-Tafilalet recorded 287 new cases and three deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 13 new cases and no deaths.

Beni-Mellal Khenifra reported 165 new cases and one death.

Souss-Massa registered 109 new cases and two deaths.

Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab confirmed 87 new cases and no deaths.

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra reported 38 new cases and no deaths.

Guelmim-Oued Noun registered 17 new cases and no deaths.