The decision comes after CGEM announced a similar decision for business visitors invited by Moroccan companies.

Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc announced on Sunday that visa-exempt foreigners with confirmed hotel reservations can enter Morocco through its flights.

“Royal Air Maroc informs you that nationals of visa-exempt countries with an invitation from a Moroccan company or a confirmed hotel reservation can now have access to our flights to Morocco,” the airline tweeted.

Foreigners who travel to Morocco “must comply with the health measures issued by the Moroccan authorities, in particular the obligation to carry out the required tests for COVID-19,” the statement added.

Passengers must wear masks during flights to Morocco.

The decision follows the announcement from the Moroccan General Federation of Enterprises (CGEM) that foreigners can enter Morocco for authorized business visits.

CGEM President Chakib Alj announced the news after receiving approval from Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

CGEM said that foreign business visitors can enter Morocco, starting September 10. The date marks the scheduled end of the state of emergency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet released any official updates with more information about the categories of foreigners who can enter Morocco. However, today’s announcements from Royal Air Maroc and CGEM suggest that Morocco is on track to reopen its borders step by step depending on the epidemiological situation.

Morocco made similar border reopening decisions in July, when Morocco began permitting the entry of Moroccans citizens and legal residents and their family members.

Morocco also has been repatriating citizens stranded abroad, whose number once stood at more than 33,000.

Morocco suspended all international flights and maritime and land travel in mid-March before declaring a state of emergency. The decision was in line with the country’s approach to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Today, the ministry recorded 32 deaths and a record high of 2,234 cases. The number of confirmed cases stands at 72,394.