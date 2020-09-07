Libyan Delegations Welcome Morocco’s ‘Sincere’ Crisis Resolution Efforts

Both the UN and Libyan delegations have been expressing satisfaction with Morocco’s initiatives to help find a consensual solution to end the Libyan crisis.

Rabat – The Libyan delegations attending the dialogue in Bouznika welcomed on Sunday Morocco’s crisis resolution efforts.

The dialogue Morocco is hosting in Bouznika seeks to maintain Libya’s ceasefire and open negotiations to end the dispute between the Libyan parties.

Following rounds of discussion on Sunday, the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk expressed appreciation for Morocco’s commitment to helping both parties find a solution to the conflict.

The two delegations expressed their “sincere ambition to reach a consensus which will bring Libya to its destination and end the suffering of Libyan citizens.”

In a joint statement to the press, the Libyan delegations thanked Morocco, King Mohammed VI, and Moroccan people for the “warm welcome and the good hospitality.”

The statement also thanked Morocco for striving to create an“appropriate fraternal climate helping to find a solution to the Libyan crisis to reach a consensus likely to achieve the political and economic stability of Libya.”

Resolving the conflict in Libya will make it possible to move towards the “building of a strong and stable state,” the statement continued.

The two delegations recalled the Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita’s emphasis on finding a solution in favor of the country’s people and legitimate rights.

The delegations also expressed appreciation for all countries that support crisis resolution efforts in Libya, as well as the UN’s role in supporting the country to achieve stability.

The opening of the dialogue in Bouznika comes a few weeks after the President of the Libyan High Council of State, Khaled Al Mechri, and the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Issa Saleh, visited Rabat at the invitation of the President of Morocco’s House of Representatives, Habib El Malki.

Following the visit of the Libya delegations back in July, El Mishiri announced his desire to meet with Saleh in Morocco for dialogue.

The Bouznika dialogue also follows the visit of Stephanie Williams, the deputy head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

During her visit to Rabat, Williams thanked Morocco for the “unwavering and continued support” it provides to UN efforts in