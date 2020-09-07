Morocco Seizes 3,700 Kilograms of Cannabis Resin Near Casablanca

Police arrested a 37-year-old man who has a criminal record for his alleged involvement in international drug trafficking, according to DGSN.

Rabat – Morocco’s judicial police seized on Sunday three tonnes and 700 kilograms of cannabis resin in the province of Azemmour, 72 kilometers from Casablanca.

The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said it carried out the operation based on “precise information” from the General Directorate of Territorial Security (DGST), as well as through field coordination with the Royal Gendarmerie.

#مكافحة_تهريب_المخدرات

صور للمخدرات والمعدات البحرية المحجوزة في إطار شبكة إجرامية تم تفكيكها باثنين اشتوكة بضواحي أزمور، وهي عبارة عن ثلاثة أطنان و700 كيلوغرام من مخدر الشيرا ومعدات للملاحة البحرية يشتبه في استخدامها في التهريب الدولي للمخدرات. pic.twitter.com/L2Byw3gJdw — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) September 7, 2020

In addition to the 3,700 kilograms of cannabis resin, police also seized an inflatable rubber boat and two engines, suspected to be used in international drug trafficking by sea.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man who has a criminal record for his alleged involvement in international drug trafficking, according to DGSN.

Police put the suspect in custody for a preliminary investigation at the disposal of the public prosecutor’s office, to determine his potential connections with regional and international drug trafficking networks.

The successful operation is part of DGSN and DGST’s joint efforts to bolster national security, curb international drug trafficking, and fight against international drug networks.

On August 31, Morocco arrested 12 people for various infractions including irregular migration and drug trafficking in Agadir. The operation led to the seizure of 463 kilograms of cannabis resin.

Five suspects are facing charges of drug trafficking and the organization of irregular migration, while the remaining seven were candidates for undocumented migration, a statement from DGSN reported.

In addition to DGSN and DGST, Morocco’s Royal Navy is also engaged in the fight against international drug trafficking.

In 2019 alone, police operations against drug trafficking enabled Morocco’s security services to seize a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives, the most commonly consumed drugs in Morocco.

Moroccan customs services seized an additional 119 tons of cannabis and its derivatives during the same year.

