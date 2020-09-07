Morocco to Decide on State of Emergency Extension Wednesday

Recent preventive measures in several cities across Morocco suggest that the government will extend the state of emergency.

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani will chair a government council on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of extending Morocco’s state of emergency.

A statement from the head of government’s office announced that the council will examine a draft decree relating to the extension of the state of emergency throughout the national territory in order to tackle the pandemic.

If Morocco extends the state of emergency on Wednesday, it will be the sixth time.

Morocco most recently extended the state of emergency on August 6, for one month, until September 10.

The country originally announced the state of emergency on March 19.

Morocco has recently recorded thousands of COVID-19 cases daily. This represents a notable spike compared to figures before July, when the country’s lockdown easing reached all regions.

The North African country has recorded 72,394 COVID-19 cases, including 1,361 deaths and 55,274 recoveries.

Yesterday saw the confirmation of over 2,234 COVID-19 cases, Morocco’s highest daily new case count thus far. Active COVID-19 cases stand at 15,759.

Most of the active cases are located in the city of Casablanca. The government announced a decision to reimpose strict COVID-19 curbs in the city due to the local increase in infections.

Council agenda

In addition to reviewing Morocco’s state of emergency, the council will examine a draft decree-law relating to exceptional measures for the benefit of employers affiliated with the National Social Security Fund (CNSS). The legislation would also serve their employees, as well as various categories of self-employed Moroccans.

The fund has compensated employees affiliated to CNSS who lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.