Morocco Opens Investigation After Man Sets Himself on Fire

Rabat – Morocco’s police opened a preliminary investigation on Monday after a man set himself on fire in front of a police station in Berrechid, near Casablanca.

The investigation seeks to determine the reason the 45-year-old man set himself on fire deliberately, which caused him second and third degree burns, said a statement from Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Preliminary investigation showed that the man used a “highly flammable substance to ignite intentional burns of varying severity.”

The statement added that Morocco’s investigation seeks to elucidate the reasons behind and circumstances of the man’s determination to set himself on fire.

The DGSN indicated that the motive is “likely to be related to a criminal case currently before the judiciary.”

Police said that quick intervention minimized the danger caused from the “intentional harm” before they transferred the victim to the hospital for the necessary treatment.

The man is under medical supervision at the Ibn Rushd University Hospital in Casablanca, pending the outcome of the investigation.