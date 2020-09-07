Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,386 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 73,780.

Morocco also reported an additional 822 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 56,096. The country has a recovery rate of 76.0%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 33 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,394. The mortality rate stands at 1.9%.

The recent deaths include 13 in Casablanca– Settat, five in each Draa-Tafilalet and Marrakech-Safi, three in each Fez-Meknes and Taniger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, and two in each Beni Mellal-Khenifra and Souss-Massa.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 16,290 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, September 7.

The ministry counts 202 patients with severe symptoms, including 40 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,852 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,018,511​​​ suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 560 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 268 new cases.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 178.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 131 new cases.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 71 new infections.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 66 new cases.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 52 new cases.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases.

The Oriental region recorded 16 additional cases.

Meanwhile, the regions of Souss-Massa, Guelmim-Oued Noun, and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra did not record any new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Today’s figures mark the first day back to school for students across Morocco.

Although 80% of families have chosen in-person classes for their children, a few days before the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, the Ministry of Education made an exception for schools located in COVID-19 hotspots.

The ministry announced its decision to implement strictly remote education in those areas in a press release yesterday. The decision concerns public and private schools, as well as foreign mission schools.

Students who are registered to attend school in COVID-19 hotspots will not join their classmates until the health situation in the area improves.

The ministry’s remote education decision also concerns students who have a confirmed COVID-19 carrier in their household.