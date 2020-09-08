Brussels Airport Launches Campaign to Promote Travel to Morocco

The campaign primarily intends to appeal to people with Moroccan nationality or family and friends in Morocco.

Rabat – Brussels International Airport launched on Monday a social media campaign to promote travel to Morocco. The campaign uses the slogan, “Morocco may seem far away, but it is near in our thoughts.”

The campaign video includes messages in French and Dutch from Belgian-Moroccan nationals sharing their favorite memories of their travels in Morocco and reasons why they want to visit.

Brussels Airport espère vous réunir bientôt avec votre famille et vos amis au Maroc. Retrouvez ici toutes les dernières informations. #safetravel Publiée par Brussels Airport sur Dimanche 6 septembre 2020

The campaign invites travelers to discover the rich natural and cultural heritage of Morocco.

The Brussels Airport travel campaign appeals to people with Moroccan nationality, who have family or friends in Morocco, or who need to take “essential trips.”

Brussels Airport calls on people wishing to travel to register their departure on Belgium’s Foreign Affairs website. Travelers must also present a negative COVID-19 test of less than 48 hours.

The move follows Morocco’s decision to open borders for authorized business visitors starting September 10. Royal Air Maroc also recently announced that nationals of visa-exempt countries may travel to Morocco on the airline if they have a confirmed hotel reservation.

Morocco’s government is set to clarify the border reopening plans on Wednesday while the Government Council convenes to decide on a potential extension of the state of emergency.

September 10 marks the scheduled end of the state of emergency in Morocco, which entered into force on March 20. The country has extended the state of emergency multiple times to curb the spread of COVID-19.

With cases still on the rise and several cities under lockdown, the government may decide to extend the state of emergency again. It remains to be seen how such a decision would affect the ability of foreigners to travel to Morocco.

Morocco has recorded 73,780 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached the country on March 2, while the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 16,290 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, September 7.