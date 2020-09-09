Illiteracy in Morocco 1 Million Moroccans Benefit from Literacy Programs

Rabat – Morocco’s National Agency for the Fight against Illiteracy (ANLCA) recorded 1.022 million beneficiaries of literacy programs during the 2019-2020 school year.

The number of beneficiaries of literacy programs in Morocco increased by 9.3% in 2019 compared to 2018.

Head of the Government Saad Eddine El Othmani announced the figures Tuesday at the 6th session of the Board of Directors of ANLCA in Rabat.

El Othmani highlighted the various national and international coordination that ANLCA pursued to achieve its goals of reducing illiteracy in Morocco.

The agency’s objectives are part of Morocco’s 2017-2021 roadmap for the reinforcement of the quality of education.

The head of government also highlighted the special circumstances of COVID-19 that forced ANLCA to suspend its efforts to combat illiteracy in Morocco since March 16. The suspension, however, was a preventive measure that aimed to preserve the health of beneficiaries, El Othmani said.

El Othmani shed light on the mechanisms of remote education that ANLCA has adopted during the COVID-19 crisis. He highlighted the mobile applications “Alpha Nour” and “Alpha Taahil” and their role in enlarging the number of beneficiaries of literacy programs despite the suspension of school.

He called on ANLCA to accelerate the launch of new literacy applications, particularly those for seafarers that are being prepared in coordination with the Department of Maritime Fisheries at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Other applications are under construction in coordination with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agency. The applications are for the benefit of farmers as part of the operation of the ownership of collective lands in the Gharb and Houz areas.

Morocco’s head of the government also called for extra efforts to resume the fight against illiteracy and manage the launch of the 2020-2021 school year to ensure the continuity of education.

The director of ANLCA delivered a presentation during the meeting in which he discussed his action plan for 2021-2023 and its funding methods, as well as its digital transformation.

Illiteracy in Morocco

As of 2018, 97.73% of men and women in Morocco between 15 and 24 years old are literate, according to UNESCO.

For people aged 25 and older, UNESCO reports 73.75% are literate.

However, only 34.11% of Moroccans aged 65 and older are literate.

Since King Mohammed VI ascended to the throne in 1999, Morocco has ramped up efforts to combat illiteracy, particularly among women and in rural communities.