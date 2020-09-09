The country’s second highest daily case count coincides with the extension of Morocco’s state of emergency.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,157 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 77,878.

This is the second highest daily COVID-19 case count Morocco has reported, after the ministry recorded 2,234 cases on September 6.

Morocco also reported an additional 2,484 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 59,723. The country has a recovery rate of 76.7%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 26 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,453. The mortality rate remains at 1.9%.

The recent deaths include six in each Casablanca-Settat and Fez-Meknes, five in each Marrakech-Safi and Draa-Tafilalet, and one in each Souss-Massa, Beni Mellal-Khenifra, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, and the Oriental region.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 16,702 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9.

The ministry counts 244 patients with severe symptoms, including 52 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,617 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,060,286 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,169 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 155.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 139 new cases.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 138 new cases.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 132 new cases.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 129 new cases.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 96 new cases.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 73 new infections.

The Oriental region recorded 57 additional cases.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 15 new cases.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 10 new cases.

Morocco’s Government Council announced today its decision to extend Morocco’s state of health emergency until October 10 to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The country first declared its state of emergency on March 19, and witnessed five extensions over six months.

The most recent extension comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that saw record figures, such as the country’s record high of 2,234 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, which Morocco saw on September 6.