Libya Morocco Urges Arab League Council to Support Political Solution

Rabat – Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita voiced Morocco’s call on Arab countries to orient their efforts towards supporting a political solution to the crisis in Libya.

Bourita stressed at the 154th session of the Arab League Council the need to work on a neutral framework for a domestic dialogue to maintain national cohesion and the territorial integrity of Libya without any foreign interference.

The minister’s statements took place during a virtual meeting.

Bourita highlighted Morocco’s role in hosting an inter-Libyan dialogue from September 6-8, based on the Skhirat agreement that the parties to the Libya conflict signed five years ago.

The minister also called on Libyans to select what they feel appropriate among the rules and initiatives to engage in a political solution for lasting stability.

Morocco maintained its active support for lasting peace in Libya earlier this week by hosting inter-Libyan dialogue in the city of Bouznika, near Morocco’s capital city of Rabat, with the aim to maintain the ceasefire and put an end to the conflict.

The dialogue brought together delegations from the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk.

The two delegations held the first sessions of the dialogue on Sunday, September 6.

Both parties expressed on the first day their ambition to reach a consensus that will bring peace back to Libya and end the suffering of its people.

The Representative of the Libyan Supreme Council of State, Mohamed Khalifa Najm, said on behalf of both parties that the political dialogue was moving in a “positive and constructive manner,” and achieved “important understandings.”

Morocco’s role in ensuring the maintenance of the ceasefire and ending the crisis in Libya with a political solution received applause from several countries including Turkey, Spain, and Italy.

Spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry Hami Aksoy said Tuesday that his country was closely following the Libya dialogue sessions in Bouznika and supports Morocco’s “constructive” efforts.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministries of Spain and Italy commended Morocco’s initiative for a resolution to the conflict.

The Italian Foreign Ministry shared on Tuesday a statement via Twitter, welcoming Morocco’s “commitment to achieve a political solution to the crisis in Libya.”

The Diplomatic Information Office under the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Spain “recognizes the positive value of these dynamics, such as the meeting between the representatives of the Parliament and of the High Council of State in Morocco, which help to strengthen political dialogue and national reconciliation between the different Libyan parties.”