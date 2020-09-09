Morocco Approves Bill to Compensate Professionals Hit by COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted almost all sectors due to slow or stagnated economic activities.

Rabat – Morocco’s government council approved on Wednesday a bill related to exceptional measures to compensate employees and employers affiliated to the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) whose activities suffered due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The draft decree is part of Morocco’s “efforts to support certain sectors or companies affected by the consequences of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the preservation of jobs,” Government Spokesperson Saaid Amzazi said during a briefing after the council.

Minister of Labor Mohamed Amkraz said the project seeks to provide compensation for a specific period for employees and trainees in integration training, declared in February to the CNSS.

Employers and workers in certain sectors in Morocco can benefit from the compensation if they experienced difficulty due to the COVID-19 crisis’ impact on their job activities.

The beneficiaries will also include self-employed workers insured with CNSS in accordance with Law 98.15 and Law 99.15.

The bill stipulates that employers and self-employed workers should return to the National Social Security Fund any “compensation or amount disbursed on the basis of a false declaration on their part, under penalty” of laws in force.

CNSS announced last week the decision to launch a website for employees in Morocco’s tourism sector affected by the COVID-19 crisis to request government compensation.

The website will receive requests from eligible tourism professionals and employees of tourism companies whose activities experienced economic difficulties due to the pandemic.

Previously, CNSS allocated compensation to a large number of employees who suffered crises through the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of the fund in March to assist with Morocco’s pandemic-induced needs, including the possibility of buying medical equipment, and to help mitigate the economic crisis.