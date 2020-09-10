Morocco’s Abderrazak Hamdallah Top Scorer of 2019-2020 Saudi League

Rabat – Moroccan football player Abderrazak Hamdallah has earned the Top Scorer title of the Saudi Professional League (SPL) for the second year in a row.

The 29-year-old striker scored 29 goals in the 27 games he played for Al-Nassr FC in the 2019-2020 season.

Hamdallah outranked Al-Hilal striker Bafetimbi Gomis (27 goals) and Al-Ahli player Omar Al-Somah (19 goals).

In 2018-2019, Hamdallah earned the SPL Top Scorer title after scoring 34 goals in only 26 matches.

Individual titles

The recent title is the latest in a large list of individual achievements that the Moroccan player achieved over the past decade.

In his first season of professional football in 2011, Hamdallah finished as the second-top scorer of the Moroccan football league. The next year, he earned the top scorer title despite only playing half of the season due to his transfer to Norwegian club Aalesunds FK.

In Norway, Hamdallah earned the 2013-2014 Best Player title and finished second in the top scorers ranking.

His performance in the Norwegian league earned him a two-year contract with Chinese club Guangzhou R&F.

After his experience in China and finishing among the top three scorers for two consecutive years, Hamdallah began playing in the Gulf.

In 2016, while playing for Qatari club El-Jaish, Hamdallah became the top scorer of the local league, as well as the domestic cup. In 2017 and 2018, he also finished in the top three of the rankings.

Finally, in 2019 and 2020, after his transfer to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Hamdallah dominated the SPL, winning the Top Scorer title in the two seasons.

In 53 SPL games so far, Hamdallah scored 63 goals, averaging one goal every 73 minutes.

Throughout his career, the Moroccan player scored 186 goals in 208 games. The number represents an average of one goal every 94 minutes.