The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 16,426 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 10.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,889 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 79,767.

Morocco also reported an additional 2,127 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 61,850. The country has a recovery rate of 77.5%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 38 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,491. The mortality rate remains at 1.9%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 16,426 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 10.

The ministry counts 251 patients with severe symptoms, including 49 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,745 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,081,031 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 793 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, and witnessed 18 of today’s 38 fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 234 additional cases, as well as three more fatalities.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 198 new cases and no additional deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 184 new cases as well as four fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 153 new cases and five COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 85 new infections and four fatalities.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 74 new cases and one death.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 72 new cases and one fatality.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The Oriental region recorded 36 additional cases and one more fatality.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 15 new cases and zero fatalities.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun only recorded two new cases, and did not witness any additional deaths.

One day after Morocco decided to extend its state of emergency until October 10, Moroccan police arrested 14 people for refusing to comply with COVID-19 preventive measures in the capital city of Rabat.

The General Directorate of National Security (SGSN) managed to arrest the violators, stating that the suspects were part of a “crowd which tried to force the barriers and checkpoints set up by the competent local authorities around said neighborhood.”

The city of Rabat recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.