France aligns with Morocco’s position that a resolution to the crisis in Libya must be “political in nature.”

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – France expressed its appreciation on Thursday for Morocco’s efforts to relaunch the inter-Libyan political dialogue by hosting talks between the rival parties in Bouznika.

A spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said France welcomes the Moroccan initiative, emphasizing that “inclusive political discussions” are essential in finding a solution to the Libyan crisis.

“There is no military solution to the Libyan conflict,” the spokesperson underlined, stressing that “the way out of the crisis will be political in nature.”

France called for the Libyan political dialogue to resume in an inclusive format, under the aegis of the United Nations, welcoming Morocco’s push in this direction.

Delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk concluded five days of talks in Morocco on Thursday.

In a joint statement, the rival parties said they reached a comprehensive agreement on the criteria, mechanisms, and objectives for “assuming positions of sovereignty.”

They vowed to continue the dialogue and meet during the last week of September to finalize the agreement.

As well, the two parties called on the United Nations and the international community to support Morocco’s efforts to facilitate a political resolution to the crisis in Libya.

The delegations thanked Morocco and King Mohammed VI and stressed that Morocco’s assistance will help the rivals overcome the crisis and work towards meeting the Libyan people’s hopes for peace and democracy.

The talks aimed to preserve the August 20 ceasefire and allow the rival Libyan parties to meet in a neutral, fraternal environment free from negative foreign influence.

Several countries and international institutions commended the Moroccan initiative, including the European Union, the African Union, and the Community of Sahel-Saharan States, along with Italy, Spain, Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey.

When the talks began in Bouznika on September 6, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said he is confident the ceasefire and Libyan parties’ willingness to engage in dialogue will provide a basis for a solution to the conflict.

On September 8, the two parties said they had “achieved important understandings that include setting clear rules aimed at eliminating corruption, reducing the waste of public money, and ending the state of institutional division.”