Morocco, France Share Hopes for Stronger Military Cooperation

Rabat – Morocco and France share a mutual aspiration to strengthen bilateral military cooperation.

The Chief of Staff of the French Armies, General Francois Lecointre, is on an official visit to Rabat until September 13. He is set to meet with several Moroccan officials to discuss the current state of and future prospects for Morocco-France military cooperation.

After meeting with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita on Thursday morning, the French general met with Abdeltif Loudyi, the minister delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of the National Defense Administration.

A press release from the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), quoted by Morocco’s state media, reported that the two officials highlighted the strong friendship and cooperation between Morocco and France.

Lecointre and Loudyi expressed their hope to further consolidate Moroccan-French military relations.

The two officials acknowledged that their respective countries each play an important role in promoting stability and security in the Mediterranean Basin.

General Lecointre also met on Thursday with the Inspector General of Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces, Abdelfattah Louarak.

The military officials discussed means to consolidate military cooperation between the armed forces of Morocco and France.

Lecointre and Louarak voiced their satisfaction with the excellent level of military cooperation between Morocco and France, hoping to further deepen the relationship by sharing experience and expertise and by promoting interoperability between the armies of the two countries.

Bilateral military cooperation between Morocco and France enjoys support from joint commissions in Rabat and in Paris. The most recent commission took place in Rabat from June 25-27, 2019.

Lecointre’s working visit to Rabat follows that of French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly in February. The minister held several meetings focused on military cooperation between Morocco and France with senior Moroccan officials.

The latest French delegation arrived in Morocco on September 9.

Lecointre is scheduled to meet with several generals, inspectors, and officers from the Moroccan army, air force, and navy. His agenda also includes visits to the Royal School for Military Higher Education in Kenitra and the Royal Military Academy in Meknes.