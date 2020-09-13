Moroccan Lifestyle 5 Tips for a Healthier Mind and Body

Mirroring certain aspects of Moroccan culture can be very beneficial in your own personal and professional life.

Every country is differentiated by its culture, lifestyle, and etiquette, and Morocco is no exception. Moroccan lifestyle is unique and includes elements that you can adopt for a better and healthier way of living.

Morocco’s diversity fostered a multitude of different ways of life that date back centuries and that come from different groups of people. The Moroccan lifestyle today draws from this diversity as well as Islam, the dominant religion in Morocco.

The way of life in Morocco is very different from that of the West and has benefits that you may not be aware of. Here are five characteristics common among Moroccans that you can incorporate into your own life.

Being friendly and sociable

Morocco is famous for its hospitality, and Moroccans are known to be amicable and sociable people. If you visit Morocco, you will notice most locals stop and greet each other with a gentle handshake or cheek kisses (only if it is with the same sex). Moroccans almost always engage in small talk, inquiring about heath, the family’s well being, about what is new in their lives, and ask each other to pass greetings to the rest of the family.

More often than not, the first time you meet a Moroccan, they will be very social with you and engage in long conversations about almost everything. They may even invite you to their house for tea or lunch.

When visiting someone’s home, Moroccans always make sure that they bring a gift with them, such as sugar or pastries that they prepared themselves or bought from a bakery.

Moroccans will also often give their neighbors gifts, share their food, and invite them over to socialize and unwind over a meal. Moroccans’ friendliness makes them great hosts.

This is one of the warm and unique aspects of Moroccan lifestyle that differs from many parts of the Western world. Moroccans’ hospitality allows them to adapt quickly in dealing or living with new people of different backgrounds and help them build strong personal and professional relationships.

Living in the present

The Moroccan lifestyle often emphasizes the present over the past or the future. Moroccans of all different ages do their best to get through each day without focusing on the past or waiting for the future. Religious and non-religious Moroccans tend to leave things in the hands of God, evident in the commonly-used phrase “Insha’Allah,” which means “God willing” or “if God wills.”

Moroccans will say Insha’Allah when making any plans for the future, no matter how minor or significant.

However, this characteristic has its downsides. For example, a lot of Moroccans tend to be late for appointments or lack a sense of urgency. This is why it is essential to adopt this mindset in a smart way.

Focus on worrying less about the future and prioritize the present. This can help reduce anxiety and stress, allowing you to live at your own pace and perform better because your head is not occupied with thoughts of tomorrow’s tasks.

Having patience

Going hand in hand with living in the moment and the “Insha’Allah” lifestyle is patience, one of Moroccans’ best characteristics.

Patience is a very important virtue in Islam, which teaches Muslims to be patient through hardships and resist temptations, sins, and shameful acts. Most Moroccan Muslims do their best to live by the Quran and follow the Prophet Muhammad.

Having great patience lets Moroccans persevere despite setbacks and obstacles. Learning to be more patient yourself will bring more success and happiness in your personal and professional life.

Using olive oil, and lots of it

The copious use of olive oil an aspect of the Moroccan and Mediterranean lifestyle that you should consider adopting. Moroccans use olive oil daily and in almost every dish.

The use of olive oil in Morocco dates back centuries when the Romans introduced oil pressing methods to the country. The oil comes from olive trees that grow abundantly in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains. Morocco’s rich, deep soil and coarse sands, as well as the mild winters and hot summers, provide the perfect environment to grow olives and produce olive oil.

Using traditional and natural methods, Morocco is the world’s fourth-largest olive oil producer. The country produces around 140,000 tons of pure olive oil each year.

Olive oil has many fatty acid benefits as well as anti-inflammatory properties thanks to its high amounts of Vitamin E and antioxidants that help reduce the effects of chronic illnesses and protect against heart disease.

Consuming olive oil daily allows Moroccans to build strong immunity, stay healthy in the long run, and fight diseases easily.

Consuming vegetables and whole grains

Part of the Moroccan lifestyle is a Mediterranean diet that is built around plant-based food and focuses on the consumption of whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and beans.

Vegetables and whole grains play a huge role in a typical Moroccan diet. For centuries, Moroccans have been baking traditional bread using whole grains and consuming it with practically every meal.

Whole grains contain a high amount of vitamins, fiber, minerals, protein, and antioxidants. All are linked to improving health by lowering the risk of obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Vegetables’ health benefits, on the other hand, are no secret. They are the most nutritious elements in any diet. Low in fat and calories and the source of many vitamins, dietary fiber, and minerals, vegetables help maintain healthy blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, lower the risk of heart disease, and keep skin young and healthy.

Culture, lifestyle, and habits are what make a society unique. Adopting elements of the Moroccan lifestyle can be beneficial to your physical and mental health and even allow you to improve your personal and professional life.