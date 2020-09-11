Morocco’s Police Seize Over 15,000 Psychotropic Pills in Casablanca

Police arrested two suspects aboard a rental car in the Moulay Rachid neighborhood in Casablanca.

Rabat – Morocco’s police seized a total of 14,850 psychotropic pills yesterday in Casablanca, arresting two individuals for alleged implication in drug trafficking.

Security services suspect the two individuals, 55 and 47 year-old, of dealing psychotropic tablets. The two men have a criminal record for drug trafficking, according to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Police arrested the two aboard a rental car in the Moulay Rachid area in Casablanca.

The search operations subsequently led to the discovery of 6,000 Rivotril-type psychotropic pills, DGSN revealed.

Police then carried out another search operation at the home of one of the suspects, leading to the seizure of 8,850 other ecstasy pills. In total, police seized 14,850 psychotropic pills.

Judicial police members inCasablanca put the two suspects in custody, pending an investigation by the public prosecutor’s office to determine the extent of the two suspects’ criminal activities.

DGSN said that this operation falls within the purview of its efforts to fight against drugs and psychotropic trafficking networks.

Casablanca saw a similar operation last week, when police arrested two individuals for possessing 4,260 Rivotril-type psychotropic pills.

On August 8, Casablanca registered another notable case of psychotropic trafficking that involved kidnapping.

The three suspects abducted the victim who agreed to deliver a “quantity of psychotropic tablets to the main suspect in return for MAD 15,000 ($1,632), but the concerned person did not provide the requested drugs after receiving the money,”DGSN explained.

Drug trafficking operations are recurrent in Morocco, with routine seizures of remarkable quantities of cannabis resin and other drugs such as cocaine or psychotropic.

Last year, DGSN seized 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.

Moroccan authorities often incinerate seized drugs in the presence of mixed commissions, including local authorities, national security, and civil protection.