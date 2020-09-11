EU, Morocco Satisfied with Development of Cooperation

Morocco’s Minister of Foriegn Affairs Nasser Bourita held a phone conversation with High Representative and Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell.

In the phone call, the two officials focused on recent developments in the Libyan dossier.

The EU is among the international entities that expressed full satisfaction with Morocco’s efforts to broker a lasting understanding between Libya’s conflicting factions.

Over the weekend, Morocco convened Libyan delegations in Bouznika, a coastal city in the Casablanca-Settat region, to hold comprehensive discussions on a politically negotiated end to Libya’s post-Gaddafi chaos.

Earlier this week, the EU applauded Morocco’s mediation efforts, echoing Rabat’s belief that inter-Libyan dialogue is the surest way to a sustainable settlement.

“The EU welcomes any initiative aimed at supporting the UN-led mediation process and advancing the resolution of the Libyan conflict through a political process,” the EU Commission’s spokesperson Peter Stano said.

Libyan delegations also expressed satisfaction with their Bouznika meeting, saying they reached “comprehensive agreement.”

Bourita and Borrell also discussed cooperation between Morocco and the EU, which they said “continue to experience satisfactory development,” according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

These satisfactory results in the wide-ranging Morocco-EU partnership come in the wake of the implementation of the Joint Political Declaration from the Association Council onJune 27, 2019.

The joint inter-Libyan declaration marked the renewal of “institutional relations” between Morocco and the EU, opening opportunities to relaunch parties and “Euro-Moroccan partnership for shared prosperity,” the EU Council reported.

“The EU and Morocco are very close and we shall continue to work together to pursue shared objectives in security, development, renewable energies, socio-economic reforms and education,” Federica Mogherini, former High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said as she commented on the joint declaration in June 2019.

Bourita shared the same optimism about the joint declaration, saying discussions with the EU have been “ positive, frank, and very constructie.”

He said the discussions enabled the EU and Morocco to once again “stress the importance we attach to our partnership, but also and in particular our determination to breathe new life into that partnership.”