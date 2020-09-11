The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 16,479 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, September 11.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,430 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 82,197.

Morocco also reported an additional 2,344 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients now stands at 64,194, with a national recovery rate of 78,1%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 33 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,524. The mortality rate remains at 1.9%.

The ministry counts 252 patients with severe symptoms, including 51 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 21,038 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,102,069 suspect COVID-19 cases have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 895 new cases in the past 24 hours. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, and witnessed 10 of today’s 38 fatalities.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 344 new cases and one additional death.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 336 new cases and no additional deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 220 new cases as well as seven fatalities.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 167 additional cases, as well as four more fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 111 new cases and three COVID-19-related deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 107 new cases and no additional deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 97 new infections and five fatalities.

The Oriental region recorded 70 additional cases and two more fatalities.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 63 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 13 new cases and one fatality.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun only recorded seven new cases, and did not witness any additional deaths.

