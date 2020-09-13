Moroccan Artist Khansa Batma Wins Best Actress at Venice Film Festival

“Zanka contact” was one of six movies representing Arab countries at the festival.

Rabat – Moroccan performer Khansa Batma won the “Best Actress” award at the 77th annual Venice International Film Festival from September 9-12.

The award recognized her performance in the movie “Zanka contact,” directed by Ismail El Iraki.

The movie was shot in Casablanca last year.

It was one of six movies representing works from Arab countries at the Italian film festival, which concluded on Saturday.

Khansa Batma played the role of Rajae, telling the story of “Larsen,” an artist who lost his voice.

The movie follows the love story between the two characters, and shows how Rajae’s voice enlightened Larsen’s life.

Khansa is from an artistic family. Her father, the late Mohamed Batma, was an iconic singer with Moroccan music group Lemchahbe.

The singer studied Literature and followed her passion to become a singer at an early age.

Tickets Marche said the singer joined the Casablanca Conservatory at the age of 9. She debuted her music career in 2001 with her first song “Sharq wa gharb.”

In 2003, the singer released her second album.