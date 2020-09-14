Moroccan Police Identify 2 Men Suspected of Raping Minor in Safi

Since Friday, Moroccan police have arrested three suspects for raping or attempting to assault minors.

Rabat – Police in Safi, a port city on Morocco’s Atlantic coast, have identified two men suspected of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl.

Moroccan police arrested one suspect on Sunday, a 30-year-old man. The second is on the run.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim left her house on Friday, September 11, and did not return.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said the police in Safi did not receive any initial notice about her disappearance.

The victim’s father notified the police after she was found in a public park, the statement clarified.

Police investigations revealed that after the girl left her family home on Friday, two individuals kidnapped and raped her at one of their residences in Safi’s Zine El Abidine neighborhood.

Safi’s police have been able to identify both suspects and arrest one of them.

The first suspect is in police custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the second suspect, DGSN concluded.

The arrest of a rape suspect is the third in a matter of days. Morocco’s security services apprehended multiple perpetrators of sexual assault against minors over the weekend.

On Friday, police found the remains of an 11-year-old boy after he was kidnapped, raped, and murdered in Tangier. The killer confessed to his crimes and remains in police custody.

One day later, police arrested another suspect in Tangier for trying to kidnap a 11-year old boy. Police arrested the suspect in a garden where he was planning to meet with the boy.

Police found that the man was carrying several toys that he was intending to use to lure the victim.

On Sunday, police arrested a 20-year-old man for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in Fez.

A statement from the DGSN said the girl had been missing after she left her family’s house under “suspicious circumstances.”

Police were able to determine her location and found her at the house of the suspected assailant.

The recent increase in rape incidents and pedophilia has angered Moroccans and led some of them to ask for severe punishement against perpetrators, including the deah penalty.

Some Moroccans have been calling for the death penalty against the 24-year-old man who killed the 11-year-old boy in Tangier in cold blood after raping him.

The man buried the boy in a garden near his house.