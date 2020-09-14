The midfielder has participated in a total of 285 games in his professional football career.

Rabat – Moroccan football player Faycal Fajr has signed a two-year contract with Turkish club Sivasspor.

The Turkish club announced the news in a statement, saying the Deputy Chairman of Sivasspor Erdal Sarilar attended the signing ceremony.

“We would like to welcome Faycal to Demir Grup Sivasspor and wish him success under the Dmir Grup Sivasspor jersey,” the club announced.

The Moroccan midfielder has played 285 matches in his career, scoring 30 times and making 48 assists, the football club reported.

The club emphasized that Faycal Fajr is a key football player with Morocco’s national team, having made 25 appearances.

He also participated in the 2018 World Cup.

Faycal Fajr joined the Turkish club after playing for Getafe, a professional Spanish team.

The statement assured that “health checks were completed with lung and cardiac tests and radiological controls.” The athlete underwent medical tests, including internal medicine, eye, near, nose, and throat check-ups before officially joining the Turkish club.

The French-Moroccan football player expressed readiness and joy over joining the club on his social networks.

“Thank you for the trust Sivasspor has given. I am very happy to be here. See you on the field,” Faycal Fajr wrote.

The French-born football player has been an asset to several clubs, including Caen, Oissel, Eiche, and Deportivo La Coruna.