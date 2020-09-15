Police in Eastern Morocco Arrest Suspect for Possession of Drugs

Police intervened after receiving a complaint from two victims who accused the suspect of threatening them with a knife.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested on Monday a 22-year old suspect with a criminal record for the possession of drugs and threat using knives.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) indicates the 22-year old was arrested after authorities received a complaint from “two victims accusing the suspect of having threatened them with a knife after a dispute.”

A police search at the house of the suspect led to the seizure of a hunting rifle, 32 cartridges, nine knives, and an important quantity of ecstasy psychotropic tablets.

Also discovered in the search were 11 cell phones and a sum of money suspected of being from “suspicious” activities.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

The arrest is part of Morocco’s determination to fight criminal activities, including drug trafficking.

The 2019 annual DGSN report shows that security services handled 639,116 criminal cases in 2019 and arrested 644,025 people, including 43,008 women and 23,746 minors.

In 2019, police arrested 38% more people for drug-related offenses than in the previous year, according to the report.

During the same period, operations led by both DGSN and other security units, such as the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), enabled the police to seize 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

The number represents an increase of 127 tons compared to the previous year.

Police also seized harder drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.