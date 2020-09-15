Moroccan Movie ‘Ghost of Spacetime’ Nominated for Grand Off-World Independent Film Awards

The movie shows the impacts of war on families and their children's future.

Rabat – Moroccan director Karim Tajouaout’s 2019 short movie, “Ghost of Spacetime,” has secured a place among the nominees for the “Grand Off – World Independent Short Film Awards.

The event will take place from November 23-30 in Poland.

The movie is in contention for “best production” and “best scenography,” according to the event’s organizers.

The award ceremony will see the participation of 24 countries, including Poland, Spain, the US, Turkey, Russia, Germany, India, South Korea, Syria, and Iran.

The movie is a short film of nine minutes that focuses on the cruelty of war and the suffering its impacts on families, th and their children’s future.

The Moroccan short movie’s casting includes actors Sami Saadallah, Hanane Khaldi Rayane Ouali, Aziz Yassine, and Ahmed Elmir.

Described by its organizers as “the most important initiative promoting independent cinema in Poland,” the Grand Off World Independent Film Awards seek to “put independent cinema in the spotlight that both films and their makers deserve.” The event is vastly revered and coveted by independent filmmakers around the world, making it a key cultural event in the cinema industry.

Moroccan cinema in the spotlight

Born in the city of Oujda in 1992, Moroccan director Karim Tajouaout already has under his belt several national and international prizes for his flagship 2019 short movie “Ghost of Spacetime.”

His latest accolades include the Critics’ prize from the Moroccan Association of Cinema Critics during the 21st annual National Film Festival in Tangier last March, and another prize from the Luxor African Film Festival in Egypt.

Both Tajwaourt’s past prizes and his most recent nomination for the Polish award for independent films add to the increasing visibility and validation of Morocan actors and filmmakers in several international film festivals.

Just last week, Moroccan artist Khansa Batma won the prize for “Best Actress”award at the 77th annual Venice International Film Festival.

The prize recognized her spectacular performance in the 2019 movie “Zanka contact” by Ismail El Iraki.

The movie was one of six movies representing productions from Arab countries at the Italian film festival.