Rabat – The COVID-19 pandemic has placed the housing sector at the heart of Morocco and Africa’s concerns, said the Moroccan Minister of Housing and Urban Policy, Nouzha Bouchareb.

The minister made the statement on Tuesday during a virtual symposium under the theme: “The provision of affordable housing as an economic recovery strategy in the COVID-19 era in Africa.”

Bouchareb highlighted some of the challenges that Africa’s housing sector is currently facing, calling for South-South cooperation between African states.

Morocco is fully committed to pan-African partnerships to promote the economic development of the continent, she stressed.

“It is necessary to learn the best lessons from the COVID-19 crisis in the area of housing,” said Bouchareb.

According to the government official, the housing sector requires a new vision that would allow for the improvement of the quality and living environment of citizens.

The new vision must be proactive and based on a participatory approach that takes into account the specific needs of each socio-economic class, she added.

Read also: Morocco to Train Countries in Africa in Housing Management

Bouchareb presented the Moroccan government’s model in the management of housing issues, saying the sector is a high priority for Morocco’s decisionmakers.

“Every citizen in Morocco and Africa has the right to decent housing and a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

While she affirmed that Morocco’s housing sector is heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bouchareb said the government is trying to mitigate negative repercussions because of the sector’s importance.

The housing sector directly contributes to the fight against insecurity and social disparities, she explained.

Tuesday’s symposium came ahead of the 39th annual general assembly of the housing company Shelter Afrique, scheduled for Thursday, September 17.

Several government officials and housing experts attended the videoconference and discussed strategies to enable economic recovery in Africa amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morocco is one of 44 states with shares in the Shelter Afrique company. The African Development Bank and the African Reinsurance Corporation are also shareholders.