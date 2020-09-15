Emirates Airline to Resume Flights to Morocco’s Casablanca September 18

The airline, looking to expand its African network, is set to serve 14 destinations in Africa.

Rabat – Emirates airline has announced that it will start serving flights to Casablanca, Morocco on September 18.

The decision is part of the UAE flag carrier’s approach to gradually restore its network in Africa and across the globe.

The airline will serve 14 African destinations.

Emirates airline will serve Morocco via the Casablanca-Dubai route with three flights per week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Flights EK751 and EK 752 will operate the flights.

The airline stressed that passengers should meet all recruitments recommended by Moroccan authorities to travel.

Morocco’s requirements for visitors include a PCR test carried out within 48 hours of the passenger’s departure.

In Morocco, borders have been closed since mid-March after the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Morocco reopened borders for citizens stranded abroad in July, a few months after it closed borders to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Morocco also announced a decision to allow tourists from visa-exempt countries with confirmed hotel reservations to enter Morocco. Morocco will also allow business people to enter the country with an invitation from a Moroccan company.

Morocco remains under a state of emergency until October 10. The country declared the measure on March 20 and has extended it six times.