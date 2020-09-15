Etihad Airways Announces Resumption of Flights to Morocco’s Casablanca

Emirates airline announced the same decision on Tuesday.

Rabat – Emirati airline Etihad Airways announced on Tuesday it is set to resume passenger flights to Morocco’s Casablanca starting Saturday, September 19.

The airline will operate three flights per week on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Etihad Airways will also resume flights to Rabat, Morocco’s capital, at the end of October.

The airline confirmed it will operate services two days per week to Rabat on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Travelers must abide by the requirements of Morocco’s authorities to enter the country, including a PCR test.

Emirates airline also announced the same decision on Tuesday. The airline will resume flights connecting Dubai and Casablanca on Friday, September 18.

The flights will operate three times a week.

Morocco’s borders have been opened for Moroccans stranded abroad via repatriation operations, which began in May. On July 15, the country reopened borders to Moroccan citizens and foreign residents. Moroccans with foreign residencies and foreigners in Morocco were also able to depart the country.

Morocco also assisted tourists stranded in the country to leave through repatriation flights organized by the foreign ministry and embassies.

The North African country also decided to reopen borders for tourists from visa-exempt countries with confirmed hotel reservations, as well as for business people with an invitation from a Moroccan company.