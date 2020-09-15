The university decided to postpone exams in August and rescheduled the tests for September 16-19.

Rabat – Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University in Fez has mobilized resources to conduct disinfection operations against the spread of COVID-19 in all facilities in preparation for the upcoming exams.

The university’s move comes as students of all academic fields prepare to sit for exams of the spring session for the 2019-2020 university season, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The rescheduled spring session exams will take place from September 16-19.

Dr. Mohammed Moubtassim, the vice-dean of the Faculty of Letters and Humanities of Dhar El Mahraz, told Morocco World News that the disinfection operation aims to ensure the safety of professors, students, and administrative staff.

Dr. Moubtassim said the University of Fez will host 1,602 students in 11 modular degree programs for exams in the next week.

Meanwhile, 800 will sit for the same exams in nine local centers within the Fez-Boulemane region, he added.

The centers are located in Taounate, Rhafsai, Tissa, El Kariat, Taza, Tahla, Boulemane, Missour, and Sefrou.

Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University in Fez announced last month its decision to postpone exams due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city and throughout the country as a whole.

The University of Fez said that any student with COVID-19 should declare their infection through a pre-registration website. Doing so will allow him or her to sit for exams after recovering from the virus.

The decision to postpone exams followed a meeting of the university’s coordinating council, who expressed concern with the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Fez.

The city of Fez is among the areas where hundreds of new COVID-19 cases emerge on a daily basis.

The imperial city recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and three COVID-19-related deaths.

Local authorities have intensified COVID-19 awareness campaigns in the city, where lockdown measures have been reimposed since July.