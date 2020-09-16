The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients now stands at 72,968.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,692 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 92,016.

Morocco also reported an additional 1,921 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients now stands at 72,968, with a national recovery rate of 79.3%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 38 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,686. The mortality rate remains at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 17,362 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16.

Morocco counts 261 patients with severe symptoms, including 49 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,077 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,203,795 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 533 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The region of Marrakech-Safi also recorded eight additional fatalities, along with 149 new cases.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 279 new cases and two deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 179 new cases and six deaths.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 142 new cases and one death.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 113 new cases and two deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 102 new cases and two deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 89 new infections and six fatalities.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 53 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 23 new cases and two deaths.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 19 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Finally, the region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 11 new cases and one death.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has pledged to reinforce efforts to reduce the reproduction rate of the virus to below 1 in the short term, as the epidemiological situation worsens.

Abdelkrim Meziane Bellefqui, the head of the Communicable Diseases Division at the Epidemiology and Disease Control Directorate at the Ministry of Health, revealed that the reproduction rate is currently stable at 1.11.

Also known as “R0”, the figure refers to the average rate of virus transmission from a single infected person.