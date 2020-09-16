Fighting Terrorism: Morocco Seizes Explosive Materials Near Rabat

The security operation is part of the ongoing investigations the BCIJ opened after dismantling a terror cell on September 10 in several cities.

Rabat – Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) seized today more suspicious equipment as part of an ongoing investigation after it dismantled a five-member terrorism cell on September 10.

BCIJ personnel carried out searches in the garage of an apartment building where the main suspect’s sister lives, in Temara, a suburb of Rabat.

Officers went to the site after a preliminary investigation showed that a refrigerating car owned by the main suspect could contain explosive and flammable materials.

Testimonies of the main suspect’s wife enabled BCIJ personnel to identify the location of the car. They found it was tightly locked upon their arrival on the scene.

BCIJ said that the opening of the cart necessitated its submission to a safety and security protocol.

Moroccan security services seized six glass bottles containing liquid explosive materials, two plastic containers, and other questionable chemicals.

BCIJ submitted the materials for expert technical evaluation by the Institute of Forensic Science and Evidence.

On September 10, BCIJ dismantled a terrorism cell active in Tangier and two cities near Rabat: Temara, in the Skhirat province, and Tiflet, 65 kilometers from Morocco’s capital.

Two of the suspects resisted the arrest, with one using a sharp tool to injure a BCIJ officer.

During the operation, BCIJ seized other suspicious chemical liquids and powders used in manufacturing explosive belts.

Head of the BCIJ Abdelhak El Khiame said Morocco avoided a tragedy by dismantling the terrorism cell.

The members of the cell were planning to carry out terror attacks that would create a “bloodbath” in the country.

“We knew that stopping these individuals would not be easy.”

The official explained that Morocco’s security personnel had tracked the members of the terrorism cell closely.

BCIJ personnel moved to action when the suspects reached an advanced stage.

El Khiame added that the suspects planned to pledge loyalty to the self-styled Islamic State, or ISIS, warning that the terrorist organization and its ideology did not end with the fall of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“The terrorist ideology still poses a security challenge for all countries, especially for Morocco, which is present in the Sahel and Sahara region,” he stressed.