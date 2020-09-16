TUI Fly Announces Extension of Special Flights Between Morocco, Belgium

The airline will continue operating special passenger flights until October 10.

Rabat – TUI Fly will continue to serve special passenger flights between Belgium and Morocco until October 10.

The airline announced the news on Wednesday, according to Brussels Times.

The flights seek to allow citizens from both Morocco and Belgium able to return to their countries of residence.

The routes connect Casablanca, Tangier, Oujda, and Nador to the Charleroi Airport in Brussels.

The airline launched its special flights between Belgium and Morocco on August 27.

TUI Fly’s special offer was set to lapse on September 10, marking the end of Morocco’s state of emergency.

The North African country, however, extended the state of emergency for the sixth time on September 9. It is now scheduled to run until October 10.

TUI Fly received authorization from Morocco’s government to serve flights between Brussels’ South Charleroi Airport in Belgium, and the cities of Casablanca, Oujda, Nador, and Al Hoceima in Morocco.

“These special flights will allow Moroccan citizens currently in Europe to return to their country of origin. Conversely, Moroccans with a permanent residence in Europe will also be able to return to Belgium by the return flight,” TUI Fly said.

Citizens from both countries suffered movement restrictions due to COVID-19-induced lockdowns and states of emergency.

Morocco entered lockdown on March 20.

The North African country also closed borders in mid-March to limit the spread of the pandemic.

The country, however, reopened borders for Moroccans stuck abroad and foreign residents to facilitate their entry or exit.

Morocco also announced a decision to reopen borders for tourists who have hotel reservations and business visitors who have invitations from Moroccan companies.

A PCR test with a negative result, conducted within 48 hours of departure, is a requirement to enter the country.