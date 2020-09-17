Morocco’s National Football Team Remains 43rd in FIFA Ranking

The Atlas Lions also maintained their standing as fifth in Africa.

Rabat – Morocco’s national football team maintained its position in the International Federation of Association Football’s (FIFA) September 2020 ranking.

Morocco’s national team has held the 43rd spot since December 2019.

The Atlas Lions secured the position with a score of 1,456.

Morocco stands between Iceland with a score of 1,457 and Norway with 1,452.

In Africa, the football squad also maintained its fifth position, after Senegal (20th worldwide), Tunisia (26th), Nigeria (29th), and Algeria (35th).

On the international level, Belgium ranks first with a score of 1,773, followed by France (1,744) and Brazil (1,712).

Morocco’s football team is set to play two friendly matches in October, with Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The two matches will take place respectively on October 9 and October 13 in Rabat, as part of the preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).

The Atlas Lions were scheduled to play the Central African Republic’s team on March 2. It would have been the Moroccan football team’s third 2021 CAN qualifier match, but the pandemic prompted its cancellation.

Morocco has a chance to change its ranking in international and African football by winning against the two African teams.

A set of qualifier matches will take place from November 9-17 this year. Other games will take place next year between March 20-22, after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed the games due to the spread of COVID-19.

CAF also postponed the final matches for CAN 2021 until January 2022 due to the pandemic.

Beyond the national football team’s FIFA ranking, Morocco ranked first in the Confederation of African Football’s 2020-2021 ranking for continental interclub competitions.

Morocco’s Royal Football Federation (FRMF) dominated the standings with 180 points, ranking ahead of Egypt (147 points), Tunisia (140), the Democratic Republic of Congo (83), and Algeria (81).

CAF bases the rankings on the performance of clubs in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions over the past five years.