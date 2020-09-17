Morocco Reassures Citizens of Sufficient COVID-19 Medicine Supply

The statement renewed reassurances that Morocco faces no COVID-19 medicine shortage.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health reassured citizens, health care professionals, and patients of sufficient stocks of medicines used in COVID-19 treatment.

In a statement, the ministry said that the available stock is enough to cover the country’s needs over the coming months.

The ministry’s press release comes to refute false reports that claim the North African country is out of stock of a treatment for COVID-19.

The ministry said there will be no change in the market supply of the medicines.

“The national market will be supplied with the regular quantities needed, provided everyone adheres to rational use of the medicines.”

The statement also called on all concerned actors to commit to respecting measures to guarantee the availability of treatment to all patients.

The ministry reassured citizens that it continues its work to guarantee the supply of the national market with necessary resources, a priority particularly since the domestic outbreak of the virus in March.

The ministry echoed reassurance statements from health professionals, who reaffirmed that Morocco does not suffer from a shortage of medicines used for the treatment of COVID-19.

Myriam Lahlou-Filali, the vice-president of the Pharma 5 laboratories, a world-renowned Moroccan laboratory network, said earlier this month that rumors about a shortage of COVID-19 medicines in Morocco are “false information.”

She said that speculation on the topic has “shameful goals.”

The rumors of medicine shortages come amid a continuous remarkable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

Morocco has recorded 92,016 COVID-19 cases to date including 1,686 deaths and 72,968 recoveries.

Over 17,362 active cases are now receiving treatment.

The health ministry warned that the country’s epidemiological situation is worsening. The ministry also cautioned citizens against disregarding preventive measures to contain the virus, calling on them to wear face masks in public and wash their hands frequently.