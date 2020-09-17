The health ministry also confirmed 1,962 additional recoveries.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,488 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 94,504.

Morocco also reported an additional 1,962 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients now stands at 74,930, with a national recovery rate of 79.3%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 28 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,714. The mortality rate remains at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 17,860 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 17.

Morocco counts 260 patients with severe symptoms, including 44 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,215 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,224,010 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 932 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths in Morocco in the last 24 hours, with eight additional fatalities. The region also recorded 311 new COVID-19 cases.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 289 new cases and one death.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 204 new cases and four deaths.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 354 new cases and zero additional fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 117 new cases and one death.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 116 new cases and three deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 57 new cases and one death.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 72 new infections and two fatalities.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 14 new cases and zero fatalities.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded eight additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

In the first half of September alone, Morocco recorded its second-highest monthly COVID-19 case count. The trend suggests September will see record-breaking figures on Morocco’s epidemiological situation.