El Othmani Urges Swift Social, Economic Support for Moroccans

Rabat – Head of the Moroccan Government Saad Eddine El Othmani on Thursday called for all sectors to focus on implementing support mechanisms in the face of the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Opening the weekly meeting of the Government Council, the official emphasized the need for a doubling of efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

Morocco must concentrate on the objectives and priorities laid out in the various decrees related to the crisis that the Government Council approved on Thursday.

Ministerial departments must expedite the implementation of the provisions in the various approved decrees and act in the best interest of Moroccan citizens and businesses, El Othmani stressed.

Social decrees

El Othmani emphasized that some of the approved decrees are social priorities. Three decrees relate to the expansion of health insurance coverage and expanding the Moroccan National Social Security Fund (CNSS) to support non-salaried travel agencies, tour guides, and managers and operators of tourist establishments.

The government approved draft decree 2.20.657, supplementing the annex to decree 2.18.622 from January 17, 2019, as well as draft decrees 2.20.658 and 2.20.659 relating to the implementation of laws 98-15 and 99-15.

Law 98-15 relates to Morocco’s compulsory basic health insurance scheme. Law 99-15 establishes a pension scheme for categories of professionals, self-employed workers, and self-employed persons exercising a liberal activity.

Draft decree 2.20.657 seeks to include the heads of non-salaried travel agencies, tour guides, and managers and operators of tourist establishments into the health insurance and pension schemes.

Draft decree 2.20.658 concerns the inclusion of judicial officers in health coverage and retirement schemes. The text designates the National Order of Judicial Officers as the liaison body responsible for providing CNSS with the information necessary to register judicial officers for social security. The text also determines the flat-rate income of judicial officers, as well as the monthly payment of contributions to CNSS.

To support tourism professionals, draft decree 2.20.659 designates the Ministry of Tourism as the liaison body responsible for providing the CNSS with the information necessary to register Moroccan tour guides for social security. The text also determines the flat-rate income for tour guides, as well as the monthly payment of contributions to CNSS.

The third draft decree follows meetings between representatives of the National Federation of Tour Guides; representatives of the government authority in charge of employment, tourism, crafts, air transport, social economy, and health; and representatives of CNSS and the National Health Insurance Agency.

Economic and administrative decrees

El Othmani explained that the remaining approved draft decrees are economic and administrative priorities.

One draft decree emphasizes financial support for sectors that have felt the strongest negative repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the tourism sector.

Another decree relates to simplifying procedures and administrative formalities. The decree links directly to the priority of developing the system of governance, El Othmani said.

Social, economic, and administrative support are the Moroccan government’s current focus, in line with King Mohammed VI’s vision, El Othmani concluded.

Senior appointments

Thursday’s Government Council meeting also saw the approval of three senior appointments, in accordance with the provisions of article 92 of Morocco’s constitution.

The council approved the appointment of Khalid Gouiza to the position of Regional Urban Planning Inspector, Architecture, and National Land-Use Planning in the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region. The appointment concerns Morocco’s Ministry of National Land Use Planning, Town Planning, Housing, and City Policy.

Ahmed Benlakhdim received approval for the post of director of geology in the Department of Energy and Mines at Morocco’s Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Environment.

Fatima Abouali also earned approval for her appointment as President of the Moroccan Anti-Doping Agency in the Department of Youth and Sports at Morocco’s Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.