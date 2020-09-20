Beautiful Moroccan Decor and Furniture to Enhance Your Home Design

Incorporating traditional Moroccan style can be a fantastic approach to designing your home and giving it more charm and magic.

Moroccan decor and furniture are unique with vibrant colors and various styles and patterns that can enhance any home design. Morocco’s decor and furniture draw on traditions, rituals, and a rich cultural heritage that date back centuries, with the many civilizations that passed through or settled in Morocco helping to shape the country’s artistic treasures.

National and international interior designers have long taken Moroccan culture, decor, and design as an inspiration, bringing homes to life with everything from art to jewelry to furniture.

Moroccan furniture adds an elegant and dramatic look to any room. Exciting colors and prints, sophisticated patterns, and elaborate designs exhibit Morocco’s traditional heritage but also leave space for a modern twist.

Made by artisans with talented hands and craftsmanship, Moroccan decor takes form in several materials. These include precious metal and rocks, wood, leather, stones, and luxurious fabrics. Everything from small accent pieces to furniture will give any home a royal, elegant, and attractive look, even in the humblest settings.

When cultivating your home aesthetic, no matter if your style is complex bohemian design or simplistic and minimalistic, a piece of Moroccan furniture or two can fit perfectly with your vision and enhance it even more.

Lanterns

An exciting element of Moroccan decor and home design, traditional lamps come in a wide range of sizes, styles, and patterns. Decorated with hundreds of tiny holes, casting a warm and patterned glow in the dark, they give the room a cozy and relaxing atmosphere.

Moroccan lanterns either hang or stand, so you can opt for whichever works with your furniture layout. The option will give you more freedom to decorate your specific space. Depending on your taste, you can find lightweight lanterns that are made from aluminum or heavy ones made from other metals and glass.

The prices of the lamps depend on the material, design, and style. The heavier the metal, the more expensive. Lanterns generally vary from MAD 100 to MAD 2,000 ($11 to $216). You can display them outdoors, on terraces or near a front door, or you can use them to bring a little magic inside.

Amazigh (Berber) rugs

Moroccan Amazigh women have made the world-renowned “Berber rugs” for centuries. In their free time, they have long used wool and sometimes cotton to design beautiful carpets with symbols and patterns that distinguished each Amazigh tribe from the others.

Incorporating a Moroccan Amazigh rug into your home decor will give your space a rich look with a burst of color and a fun but elegant style, complementing almost any style of furniture. Choosing the right carpet at a Moroccan souk can be challenging because there are dozens of options to choose from to work into your home design. However, this is also a good thing because you are guaranteed to find one that speaks to you and your style.

The Amazigh rugs’ price ranges from cheap to expensive, depending on the originality of the carpet, the material used, and the size. If you shop for the beautiful rugs in Morocco, you will get to negotiate the price and ultimately they will be less expensive than if you purchase them abroad.

Moroccan leather poufs

Moroccans have long used traditional leather poufs as a seating option. Making the bohemian-style Moroccan furniture entails a long process. It includes salting the raw leather for dehydration, cleaning, rehydrating, tanning with natural oil, coloring, and designing.

Made by talented artisans, the comfy poufs come in different colored leather, dyed with natural vegetable pigments for long-lasting vibrance, and with several embroidery designs. Since the poufs are made from high-quality leather, they can last in good shape for years. This makes them a sensible purchase while also giving your living space an exotic yet elegant look.

You can use the poufs for seating or as a footstool, easy to store under a coffee table, and as a decoration to give a traditional, vintage look. Poufs cost between MAD 150 ($16) and MAD 300 ($32), depending on the size and quality. Moroccan merchants sell these iconic home design pieces without stuffing, which makes it easy to travel with your new decor.

Moorish mirrors

You can find these mirrors with their beautiful designs in almost every Moroccan home. Whether in bedrooms, the living room, or the hall, they add a one-of-a-kind Moroccan beauty and elegance to your decor. Shopping for a Moorish mirror is fun because you will get to explore a wide range of unique mirrors with different sizes, shapes, frames, and patterns.

The mirrors usually shine gold or silver. Artisans fashion the majestic frames from silver, brass, other metals, and sometimes wood or leather. They finish them with traditional engravings. Moroccan mirrors can be great accent pieces around your living room, adding light and complimenting your furniture with a spacious look.

The attractive mirrors’ price can range from MAD 100 ($11) to MAD 5,000 ($540) depending on the style of the mirror, the materials used, the size and weight, and the quality of the glass. Of course, if you bargain on its price in the shop or souk, it will cost less than purchasing it online or abroad.

Zellige tiles

When visiting Morocco or looking at viral Instagram photos of Moroccan cities and interiors, it is hard to miss the beautiful tiles on the floors and walls. The traditional art decor in most Moroccan homes carries the history and cultural heritage of the country and gives the home design a fundamental element of its unique Moroccan style.

Taking up to 10 years of hard work, focus, and memory, talented Moroccan artisans make the small tiles by hand, carefully creating geometric engravings. Homeowners work with contractors to arrange them by pattern and shape to create a big, beautiful design when sealed, or a harmonious collective piece of artwork that fits together perfectly like a puzzle.

Zellige works best for the kitchen floor and walls as well as the bathroom. However, you can feature them in any room depending on your style and home design. It can take weeks to months to seal them together on the floor if you are tiling an entire house, but much less time for a single room.

In Morocco, zellige tiles are mostly available in variations in the cities of Fez and Tetouan. The price can vary depending on the size, the complexity of the design, and the number you will need to decorate your space.

Pottery (Moroccan ceramics)

Moroccan artisans craft countless pieces of handmade pottery every year. They are impossible to miss when visiting the country, an element of Moroccan decor that will give your living space a unique and attractive style of which every visitor will be in awe.

Morocco is famous for its bright colors, and pottery is no exception. You can find Moroccan ceramics in both useful and fun forms, from plates to tagines to decorative artwork. The handcrafts come in different colors and with various designs and drawings.

You can purchase the pottery items online, in Moroccan shops, or in souks, especially in Fez, Safi, Meknes, Marrakech, and Rabat. It is important to wrap the items in bubble wrap to protect them through your travel, and the merchant can help you with this. Prices for Moroccan ceramics usually vary from MAD 20 ($2) to MAD 300 ($32).

You can integrate Moroccan ceramic artwork into your home design by either putting them around your house as decorations or using the items for cooking, eating, drinking, or serving appetizers. Incorporating Moroccan decor and furniture in your home design can be exciting and can enhance the look and style of your living area. These are some of the most popular traditional pieces of Moroccan furniture and decor that will help you enrich your home and cultivate not just a pleasant aesthetic, but a taste of a rich heritage and culture.

