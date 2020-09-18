Morocco Projected To Have Achieved 52% Renewable Energy by 2030

Within a decade Morocco is set to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and generate a majority of its own power using renewable energy.

Rabat – Data analytics company GlobalData is predicting that Morocco will produce 52% of its energy through clean renewable energy by 2030. Within a decade, Morocco will produce a majority of its energy at home, reducing its dependence on oil-rich countries. The trend is a hopeful sign as countries face increasing pressures due to climate change and its attendant effects.

Morocco boasts sufficient quantities of hydropower, wind and solar energy. Meanwhile, the significant changes and reforms the country made in recent years could result in thousands of new jobs, cheaper energy and increased energy sovereignty. From small towns to sprawling cities across Morocco, green energy is experiencing rapid growth as the government aims to address future climate vulnerabilities.

Hydropower

GlobalData found that in 2019 Morocco generated 34% of its energy through hydropower alone. The technology uses dams to generate power in a sustainable way. Although the construction of dams has a significant environmental impact, once built the dam is a long-term source of cheap and clean energy.

The International Hydropower Association (ILA) estimates that Morocco generated 3,689 Gwh of energy in 2017 alone. Major investments in the technology mean the country’s capacity to generate hydropower as part of its total energy production is set to increase from 19% in 2010 to 42% in 2030.

GlobalData further estimates that hydropower currently already generates 34% of all Moroccan energy and is set to grow even faster as energy demand increases. The amazing potential of generating hydropower from the sea is also under consideration and could provide an additional boost.

Morocco’s Solar energy ambitions

In 2030 Moroccans will use twice as much energy as they did in 2010. This rapidly increasing demand requires large-scale ambitious plans to accommodate such growth. Morocco already has built the world’s largest solar complex and is only set to increase power generation from the sun. Morocco enjoys over 3000 sun hours a year and is able to harness this energy.

Solar energy and other renewable energy is becoming increasingly cheap compared to current day low oil prices, GlobalData’s Senior Power Analyst Somik Das said. He considers Morocco an “attractive market with ample opportunities for global companies to invest and expand.”

Morocco has received widespread attention for its ambitious projects in solar energy. The country is set to generate 2000 megawatts from its major solar plants in Ain Bni Mathar, Foum Al Oued, Boujdour, Sebkhat Tah and its giant Ouarzazate facility. With projects like these, Morocco is providing a solution in the fight against climate change while creating jobs and cheap energy.

Preempting future threats

Morocco’s ambitious plans directly address some of the future’s potential threats to the country. The growing share of renewable energy means Morocco is increasingly becoming less dependent on foreign fossil fuels.

A decade ago Morocco produced 86% of its energy through imported oil, coal and gas, which made the country dependent on the global market and its fluctuating prices.

GlobalData’s Somik Das said the country is experiencing a “turnaround” from this situation. Morocco’s abundant natural resources for renewable power generation means the country can wean itself of oil from Algeria and the Middle East and produce its own sustainable energy.

While boosting its energy independence, Morocco faces a threat of water insecurity. A September 9 report by the Ecological Threat Register predicted Morocco’s largest ecological threat is from growing water scarcity. One possible solution to this future crisis is turning seawater into drinkable water through “desalination.”

Morocco is set to unveil the world’s largest desalination plant in 2021 in Agadir, and clean energy could make the energy-hungry process a sustainable solution for this dire problem.

All together, Morocco’s role as a leader in renewable energy in the Arab world and Africa is increasingly growing into a global leadership role. Morocco’s Economic, Social and Environmental Council estimated in July that the country could generate 96% of all its energy using renewable energy.

In a world that is experiencing the shock of a global health crisis, the threat of climate change continues to grow. Morocco’s ambitious and inspiring endeavors are providing a solution to this global issue. It provides the country with a source for growth, thousands of well-paying future jobs, and the international prestige that comes with being the country that is acting where others have delayed and obfuscated.