Morocco’s 1st National Institute for Training Tutors to Open Soon

The National Institute for Training Tutors in Tamesna, near Rabat, is set to open its doors soon, Morocco’s Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi announced.

Amzazi visited the construction site of the higher education institution on Thursday, September 17.

The training institute is the first of its kind in Morocco. It aims to provide instruction to educational and administrative staff, including teachers, tutors, and directors. It will also contribute to research in the field of training.

In a statement to the press, Amzazi said the institute represents an important model that will allow the training of elite teachers and tutors for the benefit of other establishments in Morocco.

The construction project is worth MAD 70 million ($7.58 million) and will have the capacity to accommodate 200 students simultaneously. The building will include several seminar and multimedia rooms, in addition to other facilities.

The construction project has an overall duration of 18 months and will soon finish, Amzazi announced.

The institute is set to train 350 new tutors every year, in addition to providing continuous training for 2,200 educational and administrative executives from Morocco’s public and private sectors.

The establishment will be affiliated to the Ministry of Education. However, it will benefit from autonomy through an independent management board.

New green technology campus

On Thursday, Amzazi also visited the construction site of the green technology campus affiliated to the Mohammed V University of Rabat.

The campus, worth MAD 180 million ($19.49 million), will include a school for engineering, business, and management, as well as several laboratories and innovation centers.

The new site will become operational in January 2022, Amzazi announced, saying the ministry has deployed great efforts to accelerate the construction.

The minister said the new technological campus will be one of the most important in Morocco, thanks to its equipment and the training it will provide.

The President of the Mohammed V University, Mohammed Rhachi reiterated Amzazi’s words, stressing that the campus will contribute to the economic fabric of the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region.